DoubleStar Partners with Big Rock Spo...

DoubleStar Partners with Big Rock Sports Offering BRS Dealers Special AR-15's

DoubleStar Corp , manufacturers of high-quality, US-made AR components, rifles and pistols, announce a special offering in conjunction with Big Rock Sports, providing BRS dealers with two exciting DoubleStar packages for their AR customers. Big Rock Sports will offer their dealership DoubleStar AR's built with custom specs and featuring Cerakoted furniture.

