DoubleStar Partners with Big Rock Sports Offering BRS Dealers Special AR-15's
DoubleStar Corp , manufacturers of high-quality, US-made AR components, rifles and pistols, announce a special offering in conjunction with Big Rock Sports, providing BRS dealers with two exciting DoubleStar packages for their AR customers. Big Rock Sports will offer their dealership DoubleStar AR's built with custom specs and featuring Cerakoted furniture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Winchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shannon allen
|53 min
|Concerned
|1
|Big dog
|1 hr
|Brian t
|1
|Chase ross
|3 hr
|Aaron
|3
|add word drop word (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|172
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|6 hr
|RDC Cadiz KY
|159,729
|Goth girl waitress at 96?
|6 hr
|reagal seagul
|5
|D.J.'s Waitress?
|9 hr
|Mr Big
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC