Bill would shield landlords from liability in dog-bite cases

Yesterday

Kentucky lawmakers gave final approval Monday evening to a bill protecting landlords from liability in dog attacks on their rental property when the animals belong to their tenants. The measure stems from a 2012 Kentucky Supreme Court ruling that said landlords could be liable if their tenants' dogs bite people.

