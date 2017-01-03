Ky House, Senate both pass abortion, ...

Ky House, Senate both pass abortion, labor measure

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Big Labor and activists for abortion rights turned out in large numbers in the Capitol again Thursday; the former lining the halls outside House chambers, the latter rallying in the rotunda. "The majority of Kentuckians elected super-majorities who were pro-life, in their support for the unborn," Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer told Planned Parenthood's Olivia Beres and others gathered outside his Annex office shortly before noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 9 hr Jo jo 157,297
where can I get hydrocodone and pot in winchester 10 hr Info not for that... 14
bo short (Jun '13) 10 hr Observe 45
Out on the town 14 hr Dinner 38
colby strange 16 hr Truth 9
James Lee from Owenton 18 hr The Fiddler 5
crayola is prejudiced calling black crayon NEGRO (Jul '10) 18 hr Wwjdlisa67 50
See all Winchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winchester Forum Now

Winchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Winchester, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,532 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,828

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC