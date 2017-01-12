DoubleStar's Mortar Platea Butt Stock
There are 1 comment on the AmmoLand story from Friday Jan 13, titled DoubleStar's Mortar Platea Butt Stock. In it, AmmoLand reports that:
Fitting both commercial and military spec receiver extension tubes, the Mortar Plate is US-made, machined from rock-solid billet 6061 aluminum finished in Type III hard coat black anodize. Sleek and simple, the Mortar Plate has more to offer than just a resting place for your shoulder.
#1 Sunday
Why are things like that even invented? What are their purpose?
