Demand for CBD still outstrips supply despite production expansion, hemp grower says
The supply of industrial hemp is ramping up quickly, as a company formed by growers in Kentucky reported $2 million in payments to farmers for the 2016 crop. But demand for CBD still far outstrips supply, a company officer said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FoodNavigator.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why so many hookers in winchester? (Aug '11)
|5 hr
|Boom boom
|13
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|North Mountain
|157,352
|WPD Training.
|6 hr
|codlick
|7
|colby strange
|6 hr
|codlick
|12
|96 Truck Stop Vigilante Justice (Sep '14)
|8 hr
|A Deportable
|87
|well hello all yall! (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|Piggy
|6
|Friday Night Fart Fest at DJ's
|10 hr
|Kara Deetree
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC