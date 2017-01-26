Crews Still Looking For Missing Nicho...

Crews Still Looking For Missing Nicholas Co. Woman

Monday Jan 16 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky Crews are still searching for a Nicholas County woman who has been missing for three weeks. Since then, dozens of people have been looking for her, even searching the 600-acre farm behind her family's house.

Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Winchester, KY

