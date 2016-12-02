Walle Corp. installs first Fusion C flexo press from PCMC

"Our new Fusion C press will help us fill a previously unmet need," says Sean Keeney, president and CEO of Walle Corporation. Paper Converting Machine Company , part of Barry-Wehmiller, has announced that the first Fusion C flexographic press has been successfully installed by its customer Walle Corporation , a label supplier to the consumer packaged goods industry, located in Winchester, KY, USA.

