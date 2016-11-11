Supervisor, Power Delivery Planning -...

Supervisor, Power Delivery Planning - Kentucky

Nov 11, 2016 Read more: Engineering Times

Supervises the Power Delivery Planning Team in a variety of activities specific to the planning of the EKPC electric system, including analysis of forecasted system performance, identification of needed modifications and additions, and coordination of plans with internal and external stakeholders. Leads the development of reports and work plans that recommend actions related to the EKPC transmission and distribution system, considering short-term and long-term objectives, and economic and budget considerations.

