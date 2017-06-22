Lagniappe: June 22, 2017

Come whet your appetites as local tomato growers show off their prized produce, and local tomato aficionados get a chance to taste everything from romas to red slicers during the sixth annual Dripping Springs Tomato Round-Up and Contest on Saturday. The tomato-centric event will be held at Veterans Memorial Park/The Triangle), located at the corner of RR 12 and Highway 290 in downtown Dripping Springs.

