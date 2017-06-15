Lagniappe: June 15, 2017
The Wimberley community has come together to put on an all-day show to raise money for repairs to Cypress Creek Cafe after the building suffered major damage in a fire earlier this month. The concert will feature local musicians including the Michael James Band, Kevin Welch and Billy Crockett, Jennifer B and the Groove and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Add your comments below
Wimberley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soldier forced to pay $200 baggage fee on Unite...
|Jun 10
|Judy
|2
|Streets, sewers top Kyle budget
|Jun 6
|fixed income
|1
|Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|Confused as well
|23
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|May 28
|If u know
|12
|Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10)
|May 28
|If u know
|6
|we need your opinion on opening our second vie...
|May 16
|pho rio 2
|1
|Ghosts of the Wimberley Area
|Mar '17
|Spencer2910
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wimberley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC