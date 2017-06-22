Inspiration strikes Ray Wylie Hubbard...

Inspiration strikes Ray Wylie Hubbard in unusual places

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Cincinnati.com

Inspiration strikes Hubbard in all the unusual places Eclectic Texas singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard plays the Southgate House Revival Sunday Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/2017/06/22/inspiration-strikes-hubbard-all-unusual-places/412357001/ Ray Wylie Hubbard made his bones when he wrote "Redneck Mother," a tune that captured the American zeitgeist in 1973 when Jerry Jeff Walker made the song a hit. The singer-songwriter, who plays the Southgate House Sunday, continued to scratch out a living, more admired by his peers than embraced by the music-buying public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wimberley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Soldier forced to pay $200 baggage fee on Unite... Jun 10 Judy 2
News Streets, sewers top Kyle budget Jun 6 fixed income 1
News Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08) Jun 5 Confused as well 23
News Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12) May '17 If u know 12
News Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10) May '17 If u know 6
we need your opinion on opening our second vie... May '17 pho rio 2 1
Ghosts of the Wimberley Area Mar '17 Spencer2910 1
See all Wimberley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wimberley Forum Now

Wimberley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wimberley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Wimberley, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,542 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC