Born in Dublin Ireland in 1930, Helena Clare Easterling Foley of Wimberley, TX passed away unexpectedly on her 87th birthday, Tuesday, June 27th, 2017. Living with her family in England, Clare survived air raids, curfews and food rationing during the bombing of London and immigrated to the United States after World War II when she was 17. While living in Jackson, MS, Clare met and married career Air Force CMS Nevil Ward Easterling and traveled the world while raising their 4 children, settling in Buda, TX.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.