Helena Clare Easterling Foley
Born in Dublin Ireland in 1930, Helena Clare Easterling Foley of Wimberley, TX passed away unexpectedly on her 87th birthday, Tuesday, June 27th, 2017. Living with her family in England, Clare survived air raids, curfews and food rationing during the bombing of London and immigrated to the United States after World War II when she was 17. While living in Jackson, MS, Clare met and married career Air Force CMS Nevil Ward Easterling and traveled the world while raising their 4 children, settling in Buda, TX.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Add your comments below
Wimberley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|6 hr
|Weenies
|13
|Soldier forced to pay $200 baggage fee on Unite...
|Jun 10
|Judy
|2
|Streets, sewers top Kyle budget
|Jun 6
|fixed income
|1
|Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|Confused as well
|23
|Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10)
|May '17
|If u know
|6
|we need your opinion on opening our second vie...
|May '17
|pho rio 2
|1
|Ghosts of the Wimberley Area
|Mar '17
|Spencer2910
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wimberley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC