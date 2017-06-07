Fire damages Chick-a-Dee antique shop in Wimberley on June 7, 2017.
The Wimberley Fire Department says the fire started just after 8 a.m. at the Chick-a-Dee located at 204 Wimberley Square. When firefighters arrived, they discovered fire in an interior wall and were able to put it out within 30 minutes.
