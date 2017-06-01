Fire at Cypress Creek Cafe in Wimberley Square
In only two days, $23,000 has been raised for a Wimberley cafe that was burned down earlier this week. Those raising the funds say all of that money is going straight to the 54 Cypress Creek Cafe employees who are now out of a job.
