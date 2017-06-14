Dead end for water district choice bill

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Free Press

The failure of House Bill 4122 in the 85th Texas Legislative session was deemed "a big win" by a local state representative as he believes it leaves groundwater under the protection of conservation districts. State Rep. Jason Isaac said the original bill, filed by State Rep. Kyle Kacal , would allow large property owners with 1,000+ acres and whose land straddles two or more water conservation districts to petition to move their land into only one district.

