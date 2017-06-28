Charter vs. public schools: Who wins? Who loses?
Editor's note: Earlier this month, officials with IDEA Public Schools, a south Texas charter school system, announced plans to build a 110,000 square foot, $20 million facility on Goforth Road in Kyle. The campus is expected to serve 1,400 students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wimberley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|Jun 30
|Weenies
|13
|Soldier forced to pay $200 baggage fee on Unite...
|Jun '17
|Judy
|2
|Streets, sewers top Kyle budget
|Jun '17
|fixed income
|1
|Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08)
|Jun '17
|Confused as well
|23
|Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10)
|May '17
|If u know
|6
|we need your opinion on opening our second vie...
|May '17
|pho rio 2
|1
|Ghosts of the Wimberley Area
|Mar '17
|Spencer2910
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wimberley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC