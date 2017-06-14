Best bets: June 14, 2017
Paying tribute to the favorite fruit of summer, the city of Luling hosts its 64th annual Watermelon Thump June 22 - 25. Downtown Luling puts on its festival hat as seed spitters, melon eaters and fun seekers of all ages gather to celebrate the delicious, nutritious, and auspicious watermelon. The Thump features musical entertainment, great food, fun events, a spectacular parade, unique exhibitors, and a large midway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Add your comments below
Wimberley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soldier forced to pay $200 baggage fee on Unite...
|Jun 10
|Judy
|2
|Streets, sewers top Kyle budget
|Jun 6
|fixed income
|1
|Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|Confused as well
|23
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|May 28
|If u know
|12
|Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10)
|May 28
|If u know
|6
|we need your opinion on opening our second vie...
|May 16
|pho rio 2
|1
|Ghosts of the Wimberley Area
|Mar '17
|Spencer2910
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wimberley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC