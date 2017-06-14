Best bets: June 14, 2017

Paying tribute to the favorite fruit of summer, the city of Luling hosts its 64th annual Watermelon Thump June 22 - 25. Downtown Luling puts on its festival hat as seed spitters, melon eaters and fun seekers of all ages gather to celebrate the delicious, nutritious, and auspicious watermelon. The Thump features musical entertainment, great food, fun events, a spectacular parade, unique exhibitors, and a large midway.

