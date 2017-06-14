Accidental fire closes second Wimberley business

For the second time in roughly a week, a business on the Wimberley Square will be closed indefinitely due to a fire. The Chick-a-Dee antique store in downtown Wimberley suffered damage following a fire on the morning of June 7. The fire started just after 8 a.m. on June 7. When firefighters arrived, they discovered fire in an interior wall and were able to put it out within 30 minutes.

