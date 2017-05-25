Uber says once the bill is signed dri...

Uber says once the bill is signed drivers could ultimately work anywhere in the state.

Uber and Lyft aren't just coming back to Austin, House Bill 100 will allow all ride sharing companies to work across the state of Texas. That means smaller towns surrounding Austin, like Wimberley, will also have the benefits of using these companies.

