The search continues two years after tragedy of Wimberley Flooding

Today, two years ago was a terrible tragedy in Wimberley, Texas. It was Memorial Day weekend last year when flash flooding and heavy thunderstorms triggered Blanco river to overflow....killing 12 people, eight of them were residents of Corpus Christi.

