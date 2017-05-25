Studio Showcase: RND's Multifunctional Space May 24, 2017

Rupert Neve Designs' multifunctional R&D/conferencing space rotates a roster of the company's own premium quality gear, products distributed by Fingerprint Audio and supporting products from other third-party manufacturers. Rupert Neve Designs , the Wimberley, Texas-based pro audio firm of truly legendary proportions, recently converted a conference room at its headquarters into an interestingly multifunctional space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.