Questions arise on possible conflict of interest
Despite concerns of a potential conflict of interest, a current Hays Trinity Groundwater Conservation District board member will be allowed to also serve on a local water supply board at the same time. Jimmy Skipton, whose term on the HTGCD board expires November 2018, was recently elected to serve on the board of the Dripping Springs Water Supply Corporation .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Add your comments below
Wimberley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streets, sewers top Kyle budget
|Tue
|fixed income
|1
|Soldier forced to pay $200 baggage fee on Unite...
|Tue
|A real American
|1
|Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Confused as well
|23
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|May 28
|If u know
|12
|Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10)
|May 28
|If u know
|6
|we need your opinion on opening our second vie...
|May 16
|pho rio 2
|1
|Ghosts of the Wimberley Area
|Mar '17
|Spencer2910
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wimberley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC