Questions arise on possible conflict of interest

Wednesday May 24

Despite concerns of a potential conflict of interest, a current Hays Trinity Groundwater Conservation District board member will be allowed to also serve on a local water supply board at the same time. Jimmy Skipton, whose term on the HTGCD board expires November 2018, was recently elected to serve on the board of the Dripping Springs Water Supply Corporation .

