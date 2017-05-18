Lagniappe: May 18, 2017

Celebrate color at this performance by the Starlight Symphony Orchestra featuring "My Many Colored Days" by Dr. Seuss. Performances will be May 20 at Hays Performing Arts Center in Kyle at 7 p.m. and May 21 at the First Baptist Church of Wimberley at 4 p.m. See www.starlightsymphony.org for more information.

