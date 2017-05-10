Instrumental cog in creation of Hays ...

Instrumental cog in creation of Hays CISD dies

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Free Press

Delvin James "Red" Simon, 92, of Kyle, passed away of natural causes at his home, according to sources close to the family. Simon, whose namesake was bestowed on Simon Middle School in Kyle, is best known for his 60-plus year career as an auto salesman and owner of the dealership in Hays County, which began in 1963 when he opened Red Simon Ford in San Marcos.

