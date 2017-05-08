Historic Hill Country resort's new look beckons for a getaway

Giant cypress trees loom over crystal-clear waters in Wimberley, Texas, where 7A Ranch and Pioneer Town offers cabins, lodges, and other attractions across several acres on the banks of the Blanco River. Here, visitors can hike a half-mile of shady riverfront oasis, take a dip in the river or pool, kayak the slowly winding Blanco, hit the arcade in Pioneer Town, barbecue outdoors with family, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.