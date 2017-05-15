Historic Hill Country resort's new lo...

Historic Hill Country resort's new look beckons for a getaway

Giant cypress trees loom over crystal-clear waters in Wimberley, where 7A Ranch and Pioneer Town offers cabins, lodges, and other attractions across several acres on the banks of the Blanco River. Here, visitors can hike a half-mile of shady riverfront oasis, take a dip in the river or pool, kayak the slowly winding Blanco, hit the arcade in Pioneer Town, barbecue outdoors with family, and more.

