Happy 50th birthday, Hays CISD

Hundreds lined FM 2770 in front of Hays High Saturday to give a big "Happy Birthday" shout to Hays CISD, which celebrated its 50th anniversary with a parade on the highway. The celebration consisted of various floats from all 23 of the district's elementary and secondary campuses, with former Hays High head football coach and Athletic Director Bob Shelton serving as the grand marshal of the ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.