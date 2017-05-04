Gina Marie Edwards
Sixty-two-year-old Gina Marie Edwards, last seen at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in Wimberley, has been found safe. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a woman saw the missing person's report and called deputies to say that Edwards was with her.
