Texas bill aims to make organ donation opt-out, sparking debate
A public hearing of House Bill 1938, which would change the way Texans get on the organ donor registry through their driver's license, was held at the House Transportation Committee Thursday morning. Currently, Texas residents must opt in to be placed on the donor registry during their driver's license process.
