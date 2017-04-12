Sweet eats at annual Pie Social
From chess to chocolate and the traditional cherry, pies were the glue that held together the 27th annual Wimberley Pie Social held at the Winters-Wimberley House Saturday. The event, hosted by the WImberley Institute of Cultures, featured over 40 participants from Wimberley, some as young as 6 years old, across five categories.
