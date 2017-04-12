Rotary Club talks disaster prep
Members of the Rotary Club of Wimberley held a one-hour discussion April 4 of how to organize for another disaster like the floods that devastated the area. Leading the discussion was Rotary District 5840 Relief Coordinator Jim Overman accompanied by District Governor Elect Carol Holmes .
