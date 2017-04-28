Rockin' out at Old Settler's Fest
The strains of bluegrass and Americana music hit multiple stages in Driftwood last weekend as revelers celebrated the 30th annual Old Settler's Music Festival held April 21-23. The three-day event featured 30 acts that played on multiple stages at the Salt-Lick Pavilion and Camp Ben McCullough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wimberley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents say Driftwood roundabout may slow tra...
|Apr 21
|ScottRAB
|1
|Brush pick up
|Apr 9
|Canyon lake peeps
|1
|a Code Reda tornado alert sent out in error Sun...
|Apr '17
|CodePharts
|1
|Stormy Days
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|5
|Investigator Randy McMillan (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|jallen5894
|2
|Woman Dies in Bastrop Camper Fire (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Taz5961
|31
Find what you want!
Search Wimberley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC