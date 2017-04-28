Rockin' out at Old Settler's Fest

Rockin' out at Old Settler's Fest

Friday Apr 28

The strains of bluegrass and Americana music hit multiple stages in Driftwood last weekend as revelers celebrated the 30th annual Old Settler's Music Festival held April 21-23. The three-day event featured 30 acts that played on multiple stages at the Salt-Lick Pavilion and Camp Ben McCullough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.

Wimberley, TX

