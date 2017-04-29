Lagniappe: April 29, 2017

The clock is ticking for those registered to participate in the May 6 election. Early voting for elections in Hays County lasts until May 2. A Dripping Springs City Council candidate forum sponsored by the North Hays Republican Group and North Hays Republican Women will be held on Sunday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Church of the Springs, 230 Sports Park Road in Dripping Springs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.