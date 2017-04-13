Lagniappe: April 13, 2017
A town hall meeting on law enforcement and transportation is scheduled for Thursday, April 13, at 6 p.m. at Dripping Springs City Hall . All Dripping Springs area residents are invited and encouraged to attend this joint town hall.
