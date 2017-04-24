Following 2015 Wimberley flood, bill would make 911 calls confidential
Rep. Todd Hunter, R-Corpus Christi, shown during the 2015 legislative session, wants to make recordings and transcripts of 911 calls confidential RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL / AMERICAN-STATESMAN Saying his bill was personal, not political, a longtime member of the Texas House is proposing to make recordings of 911 calls confidential unless the caller gives permission for their release. State Rep. Todd Hunter, a nine-term Republican from Corpus Christi, said he was motivated by the 2015 Memorial Day weekend flood that killed eight people from his city - leaving only one survivor from three families who were vacationing along the Blanco River in Wimberley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.
