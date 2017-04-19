Community Briefs: Diabetes classes, rides for Earth Day
Free Diabetic Education Classes are being offered by Wimberley Home Health on Wednesdays through May 31 from 2-4 p.m. at Wimberley Home Health Office, Wimberley Medical Plaza 201 FM 3237, Suite 123 Wimberley. Classes will be held May 10, 17, 24 and 31. Plan to attend all four classes.
