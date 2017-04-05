Citizens wanted for election committe...

Citizens wanted for election committee after voting snafu

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Free Press

The move came after Hays County officials held a public meeting March 30 to address voting issues that led to nearly 1,800 votes not being counted during the Nov. 8, 2016 election. According to county officials, the issue was a result of a policy lapse after a mobile ballot box , which is a device that communicates with voting booths and records votes to calculate a final tally in an election, was not counted at an early voting site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wimberley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brush pick up Sun Canyon lake peeps 1
News a Code Reda tornado alert sent out in error Sun... Apr 6 CodePharts 1
Stormy Days Apr 4 Lil_biscuit 1
Friday (May '16) Apr 4 Lil_biscuit 5
Investigator Randy McMillan (Jan '16) Mar 26 jallen5894 2
News Woman Dies in Bastrop Camper Fire (Jul '09) Mar 25 Taz5961 31
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar 21 Locotime247 15
See all Wimberley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wimberley Forum Now

Wimberley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wimberley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Wimberley, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,890 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC