Citizens wanted for election committee after voting snafu
The move came after Hays County officials held a public meeting March 30 to address voting issues that led to nearly 1,800 votes not being counted during the Nov. 8, 2016 election. According to county officials, the issue was a result of a policy lapse after a mobile ballot box , which is a device that communicates with voting booths and records votes to calculate a final tally in an election, was not counted at an early voting site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Add your comments below
Wimberley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brush pick up
|Sun
|Canyon lake peeps
|1
|a Code Reda tornado alert sent out in error Sun...
|Apr 6
|CodePharts
|1
|Stormy Days
|Apr 4
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Apr 4
|Lil_biscuit
|5
|Investigator Randy McMillan (Jan '16)
|Mar 26
|jallen5894
|2
|Woman Dies in Bastrop Camper Fire (Jul '09)
|Mar 25
|Taz5961
|31
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Locotime247
|15
Find what you want!
Search Wimberley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC