Wimberley looks for new leader
Wimberley city leaders have put an open call out for a new City Administrator after city's top paid official and the city council plan to part ways in 2017. Don Ferguson, who has been the Wimberley City Administrator for the past ten years, said he and council members sat down and discussed a "change in direction" for the leadership of Wimberley's city staff.
Read more at Free Press.
