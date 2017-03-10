Violin And Cello Greats Play Bion Tsa...

Violin And Cello Greats Play Bion Tsang: the Blue Rock Sessions One Night Only, 3/30

Inspired by vintage recordings of strings giants Pablo Casals, Jascha Heifetz, Isaac Stern and more, Grammy-nominated cellist Bion Tsang presents eighteen virtuoso miniatures for cello and piano on Bion Tsang: The Blue Rock Sessions, now available on iTunes and Amazon.com, a culmination of Tsang's lifelong fascination with the violin repertoire and the musicality and intimacy of miniature compositions such as Tchaikovsky's "Melodi in E Flat" and Giovanni Sgambati's "Serenata Napoletana." Tsang's career began at age 11 when he made his solo debut with the New York Philharmonic under Zubin Mehta.

