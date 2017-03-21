Violin and Cello Greats Inspire Collection of Romantic, Playful...
Inspired by vintage recordings of strings giants Pablo Casals, Jascha Heifetz, Isaac Stern and more, Grammy-nominated cellist Bion Tsang presents eighteen virtuoso miniatures for cello and piano on Bion Tsang: The Blue Rock Sessions , now available on iTunes and Amazon.com , a culmination of Tsang's lifelong fascination with the violin repertoire and the musicality and intimacy of miniature compositions such as Tchaikovsky's "Melodi in E Flat" and Giovanni Sgambati's "Serenata Napoletana." Tsang's career began at age 11 when he made his solo debut with the New York Philharmonic under Zubin Mehta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Wimberley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Locotime247
|15
|Ghosts of the Wimberley Area
|Mar 20
|Spencer2910
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Jeff
|51
|Caitlyn sears
|Jan '17
|Tap that thing
|1
|When you love the one you lost (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Hurt
|5
|Vickers sentenced to 17 years for murder (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Loving mother
|29
|Rosiedaie (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wimberley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC