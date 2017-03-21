Violin and Cello Greats Inspire Colle...

Violin and Cello Greats Inspire Collection of Romantic, Playful...

Inspired by vintage recordings of strings giants Pablo Casals, Jascha Heifetz, Isaac Stern and more, Grammy-nominated cellist Bion Tsang presents eighteen virtuoso miniatures for cello and piano on Bion Tsang: The Blue Rock Sessions , now available on iTunes and Amazon.com , a culmination of Tsang's lifelong fascination with the violin repertoire and the musicality and intimacy of miniature compositions such as Tchaikovsky's "Melodi in E Flat" and Giovanni Sgambati's "Serenata Napoletana." Tsang's career began at age 11 when he made his solo debut with the New York Philharmonic under Zubin Mehta.

