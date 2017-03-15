Tigers, Texans fly high at Rebel Relays

Tigers, Texans fly high at Rebel Relays

Tiger varsity boys took fifth overall at the annual Rebel Relays on Friday, while Texans came in just behind at sixth place. San Antonio Reagan took first place with 146 points, and Canyon High second place with 145 points.

