Texan receives VFW memorial scholarship
Wimberley VFW Post 6441 awarded its Memorial Scholarship for 2017 in the amount of $1,000 to Wimberley High School senior Hunter Anderlitch. This scholarship is given in memory of post members who have passed in the past year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wimberley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investigator Randy McMillan (Jan '16)
|Sun
|jallen5894
|2
|Woman Dies in Bastrop Camper Fire (Jul '09)
|Mar 25
|Taz5961
|31
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Locotime247
|15
|Ghosts of the Wimberley Area
|Mar 20
|Spencer2910
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Jeff
|51
|Caitlyn sears
|Jan '17
|Tap that thing
|1
|Rosiedaie (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wimberley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC