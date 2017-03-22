Texan receives VFW memorial scholarship

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Free Press

Wimberley VFW Post 6441 awarded its Memorial Scholarship for 2017 in the amount of $1,000 to Wimberley High School senior Hunter Anderlitch. This scholarship is given in memory of post members who have passed in the past year.

