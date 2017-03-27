Sip, snack and stroll through East Austin farms during annual tour | Relish...

Sip, snack and stroll through East Au...

Monday Mar 27

April is almost here, which means it's time for the annual East Austin Urban Farm Tour , an event that brings together chefs, distillers, brewers and fans of local food for a fundraiser supporting the Farm and Ranch Freedom Alliance . This is the eighth year for the four-farm tour, which will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 9 at Boggy Creek Farm , Hausbar Urban Farm & GuestHaus , Rain Lilly Farm and Springdale Farm , which are all located within walking and biking distance of each other.

