School briefs: March 23, 2017
The Dripping Springs ISD Community Services Department will host a Summer Camp Expo on March 30, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event will be held in the cafeteria at Rooster Springs Elementary. Information on camps being offered this summer will be available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wimberley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stormy Days
|Tue
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Tue
|Lil_biscuit
|5
|Investigator Randy McMillan (Jan '16)
|Mar 26
|jallen5894
|2
|Woman Dies in Bastrop Camper Fire (Jul '09)
|Mar 25
|Taz5961
|31
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Locotime247
|15
|Ghosts of the Wimberley Area
|Mar 20
|Spencer2910
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Jeff
|51
Find what you want!
Search Wimberley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC