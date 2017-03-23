School briefs: March 23, 2017

School briefs: March 23, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Free Press

The Dripping Springs ISD Community Services Department will host a Summer Camp Expo on March 30, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event will be held in the cafeteria at Rooster Springs Elementary. Information on camps being offered this summer will be available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wimberley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stormy Days Tue Lil_biscuit 1
Friday (May '16) Tue Lil_biscuit 5
Investigator Randy McMillan (Jan '16) Mar 26 jallen5894 2
News Woman Dies in Bastrop Camper Fire (Jul '09) Mar 25 Taz5961 31
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar 21 Locotime247 15
Ghosts of the Wimberley Area Mar 20 Spencer2910 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Feb '17 Jeff 51
See all Wimberley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wimberley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Child Abduction Emergency for Hays County was issued at April 05 at 2:09PM CDT

Wimberley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wimberley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Wimberley, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,073,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC