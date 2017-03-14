Savannah Welch is a member of the Trishas.
Local singer-songwriter Savannah Welch has returned to the Austin Music Awards/SXSW stage for the first time since injuries she sustained in an accident last year forced doctors to amputate her leg. Welch is a member of the folk music group, The Trishas.
