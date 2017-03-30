Lagniappe: March 30, 2017
Steve Catoe, a Positive Approach to Care and Validation Therapy Trainer for Alzheimer's Texas, will present tips and strategies for effective communication with persons with dementia. a light lunch are offered free of charge at Chapel in the Hills, 14601 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX on Friday, March 31 from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Celebrate Easter at Wimberley Market Days Saturday April 1 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine.
Wimberley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brush pick up
|17 hr
|Canyon lake peeps
|1
|a Code Reda tornado alert sent out in error Sun...
|Apr 6
|CodePharts
|1
|Stormy Days
|Apr 4
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Apr 4
|Lil_biscuit
|5
|Investigator Randy McMillan (Jan '16)
|Mar 26
|jallen5894
|2
|Woman Dies in Bastrop Camper Fire (Jul '09)
|Mar 25
|Taz5961
|31
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Locotime247
|15
