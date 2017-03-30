Lagniappe: March 30, 2017

Lagniappe: March 30, 2017

Steve Catoe, a Positive Approach to Care and Validation Therapy Trainer for Alzheimer's Texas, will present tips and strategies for effective communication with persons with dementia. a light lunch are offered free of charge at Chapel in the Hills, 14601 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX on Friday, March 31 from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Celebrate Easter at Wimberley Market Days Saturday April 1 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine.

