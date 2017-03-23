Lagniappe: March 23, 2017

Free assistance with income tax preparation is available through the AARP Tax-Aide program at the Dripping Springs Independent School District Administration building and the Wimberley Village Library. A Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization open house will be held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at Dripping Springs Park Ranch and Event Center, 1042 Event Center Dr. in Dripping Springs.

