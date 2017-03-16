Lagniappe: March 16, 2017
From March 16-18, meet at the Wimberley Village Library for insight into writing for fiction, nonfiction and poetry as well as sessions on publishing at this new public event. The seminar is presented by the Texas Authors Institute of History, a one-of-a-kind museum dedicated to Texas Authors.
