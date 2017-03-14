Hays CISD braces for future growth

Fifty years ago, the newly formed Hays Consolidated Independent School district, which at the time featured the combined cities of Wimberley, Kyle and Buda, had 1,100 students. With a population of 19,260 students, Tim Savoy, Hays CISD public information officer, believes the future for the district is bright, even as population figures continues to expand.

