Wimberley man arrested for Austin/Kyle burglaries

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Free Press

Impeccable timing led to the Kyle Police Department's arrest of a Wimberley man who is suspected of committing multiple home burglaries in Kyle and Austin . Kyle Police arrested Taylor Reid Ramirez, 34, of Wimberley, on Feb. 9 for an existing parole violation warrant after they observed him outside of a home in the Amberwood subdivision.

